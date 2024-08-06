Burnley superfan Justine Bedford has come together with 91 other passionate football fans from each club in the Premier League and EFL to share their hopes for the 2024/25 season.

Justine has written a message of hope outside of her pub The Royal Dyche to capture the feelings of 61% of supporters who are feeling optimistic for the new season. Sky Sports research suggests Justine’s hopes are shared by the majority of the fanbase, with 61% stating they’re feeling optimistic for the return of football.

Justine’s message reads: "The unpredictable nature of the Championship looms after relegation. Every match will be a battle and pure excitement of our local derby returns! We look to bounce back and fight for promotion once again, but this time with a new manager at the helm. Another thrilling season awaits and the pressure is on to come out on top! #UTC.”

Stars from the world of sport and entertainment feature alongside Justine and others including supporters from Newcastle United’s deaf community, and Priya Alhuwalia, the fashion expert and Arsenal fan from London.

Celebrity fan stories include die-hard West Ham supporter Danny Dyer recording a message of inspiration for new Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui, and cheekily requesting that ‘Jules’ build the team around future son-in-law Jarrod Bowen. Darts star and Stockport County fan Nathan Aspinall has stepped up to the oche to predict promotion for the Hatters.

Meanwhile, comedian Josh Widdicombe has created a video foreseeing that England legend Wayne Rooney will not only seal promotion for Plymouth Argyle, but also become his new best friend and eventually holiday with him.

The campaign follows new research of over 5,000 fans of the 92 clubs which reveals an overwhelming sense of optimism across the leagues, with 65% of fans feeling hopeful going into the 2024/25 season – meaning Burnley supporters are less positive than the average fanbase.

Supporters of Accrington Stanley (88%), Wrexham (81%) and Stevenage (80%) are among the most positive about this season, feeling optimistic for a promotion push.