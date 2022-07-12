Former pub landlord and care assistant Neil Cooke from Rosegrove died in the Royal Blackburn Hospital where he had been taken after he had collapsed while out shopping.

Mr Cooke, who was once the landlord of the Plane Tree oub in Burnley, was a popular figure around Rosegrove where his family said he would help anyone out if they needed anything doing.

He leaves dad Michael, sisters Jacqueline and Claire, brother Micky and partner Richard.

Neil Cooke

Jacqueline said: “We are still trying to come to terms with losing Neil so suddenly. He didn’t have any health concerns we were aware and we still don’t know what caused his death.

"Neil had been to the shop and collapsed outside. He then had a seizure and was taken to hospital and was placed in a coma which he didn’t come out of.

"We have been told there will be a post-mortem and inquest. It has been a terrible shock to us all.”

Neil, who enjoyed socialising with friends in the Town Mouse, also enjoyed reading and eating out according to his family.

The former Habergham High pupil previously lived with his mum Winifred who died last year.