The family raised £92 for further provision at the Brierfield Children’s Community Allotment after taking on a sponsored challenge in March to find 100 different British wild animals.

They found some of the creatures in farms, such as the red fox, barn owl, and Harris hawk, as they are difficult to spot in the wild, while most others were seen at the beach, and on walks and park trips.

Talking about her children’s success, mum Rachel said: “It’s a lot harder than it sounds but we are super proud of them both.”

Noah (six), Rachel, Jonah (two) and Chris, of A Boys Day Out.

The community allotment is run by volunteers and is free to visit but relies on donations.

“The boys and their friends also visited the allotment and it was absolutely brilliant. There was a lovely volunteer educating the children all about the bees, allowing them to try on different bee outfits and learn about the hive and the bee’s role.

“You can plant your own seeds, dig in the digging area, learn as much or as little as you want whilst there.

“For any children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, this is a fantastic place to visit. The mud kitchen was great, with lots of variety for them to play. It’s quiet, peaceful and it’s child-led. They can explore the sandpit, the soil and digging, stay by the campfire and walk about as much as they like.