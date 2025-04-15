Burnley Fair: Crowds flock to Towneley Park for Easter fun

By John Deehan
Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:05 BST
The Billy Hill Family Fun Fair is back in Burnley, bringing colour, rides and laughter to Towneley Park.

Running daily from noon to 7pm until Monday, April 21, the fair features a mix of crowd favourites and new attractions. Entry is free, with pay-per-ride pricing.

Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain, visited on opening day to show support for the event and meet some of the first families through the gates.

Scroll through the gallery below for scenes from the fair’s return.

Easter Fun Fair on Towneley Park, Burnley.

1. Easter Fun Fair on Towneley Park, Burnley.

Easter Fun Fair on Towneley Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Mayor of Burnley Coun. Shah Hussain visits the fair.

2. Easter Fun Fair on Towneley Park, Burnley.

Mayor of Burnley Coun. Shah Hussain visits the fair. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

3. Easter Fun Fair on Towneley Park, Burnley.

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. Easter Fun Fair on Towneley Park, Burnley.

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyMayor
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice