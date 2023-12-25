Burnley Express' 24 days of Christmas kindness highlights town's generosity

4 . Day 4

Tesco Burnley has been doing its bit to support good causes this festive season. The store made goodie bags for Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club's annual Christmas party for care home residents, as well as some sherry, prosecco and mince pies. It also donated selection boxes to put smiles on the faces of children whose families are being supported by Home Start in East Lancashire, based in Nelson. Curry on The Street benefitted from a host of food items, including selection boxes, to help feed vulnerable people in the community while Let's Stride received a lovely Christmas hamper basket for its charity group, which supports people with additional needs. Photo: NA