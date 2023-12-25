Burnley Express' 24 days of Christmas kindness highlights town's generosity

It is the season of giving and people across Burnley have been going above and beyond to ensure others less fortunate enjoy a merry Christmas.
To highlight the generosity of kind-hearted individuals and benevolent businesses, the Burney Express posted one act of kindness each day from December 1st until Christmas Eve.
Scroll down to see them all.
1. Day 1
A ‘reverse advent calendar’ was opened at St Augustine’s RC Primary School in Burnley. Each day children brought in an item of food or toiletries which was donated to a foodbank when the school broke up for Christmas. Photo: NA
2. Day 2
Burnley’s Depher shop hosted a two-day Christmas present giving session. The doors of the shop in Keirby Walk opened on Friday and Saturday, December 22nd and 23rd, with every child who visited with their parents invited to choose two toys for free. Photo: NA
3. Day 3
This Burnley church has spent more than 20 years helping the town's most vulnerable - even opening on Christmas Day to feed the homeless. And this year was no different with St Catherine’s Church in Todmorden Road, led by Fr Roger Parker, hosting free dinners on the big day to those in need. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Day 4
Tesco Burnley has been doing its bit to support good causes this festive season. The store made goodie bags for Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club's annual Christmas party for care home residents, as well as some sherry, prosecco and mince pies. It also donated selection boxes to put smiles on the faces of children whose families are being supported by Home Start in East Lancashire, based in Nelson. Curry on The Street benefitted from a host of food items, including selection boxes, to help feed vulnerable people in the community while Let's Stride received a lovely Christmas hamper basket for its charity group, which supports people with additional needs. Photo: NA