Burnley Door4 agency appoints two new executives to work across the UK and Europe

Burnley agency Door4 has appointed two digital marketing executives.

Keeley Davies and Olivia Breckell will work on a range of retained accounts and website projects for e-commerce and lead generation brands across the UK and Europe.

Keeley, who previously worked at Jam Thinking, will be supporting the Paid Search function. Olivia, formerly of Monkeyfish Marketing, will be supporting the SEO function.

Sean Dwyer, Door4’s Director of Operation, said: “These are new roles created to strengthen Door4’s digital marketing team and meet the needs of our expanding client base.

"Keeley and Olivia have joined our very experienced marketing team and, in addition to their specialisms, will be getting involved in the team’s UX, conversion rate optimisation and other activities designed to maximise the performance of our clients.”

Founded in 2000, Door4 specialises in driving e-commerce growth using data insight, strategy and digital technology. Clients include Ego Power+, Empress Mills and Napthens.