Burnley DJ who found success at just 16 hosting Locomoco club night at Penny Black
Josh Kilbride, now 24, says he was “in a dark place” and “crumbled” under the pressure of finding success as a tech house DJ at Blu Bar at such a young age.
But now he is back with his own Locomoco events, including a club night at Penny Black today, starting at 6pm. It will feature local artists before Josh ends the night on a high with his own set.
"People can expect good vibes and good energy from the event.”
Josh, who was taught by Chris Sarchet Bell, has played at big events and festivals like Kaluki, Drop the Beat, Twisted Fusion, and Restricted Forest, alongside the likes of Solardo, Richy Ahmed, wAFF, and Darius Syrossian.
He may have an impressive resume but he hasn’t forgotten his roots, saying he is proud to support local artists and wants to help put Burnley’s nightlife back on the map. And he’s catching people’s attention, with his last Locomoco event at Penny Black before Christmas being a sell-out.
"Burnley’s nightlife is going. I want to help drag it back. There’s not really a place in Burnley for the stuff that I do. If you go to Manchester, nine times out of 10, they are playing tech house music.
"If local people want to get their names out their, I’m happy to help. People don’t realise what these events mean to people and how it brings them together.”