Ryan Dunlop-Taylor, the manager of the Lounge at Crow Wood, will take part in the iconic marathon and raise funds for Pendleside Hospice on April 23rd.

The 36-year-old from Harle Syke said: “It's been on my pre-turning 40 bucket list to run the marathon for years now, and I've been lucky enough to be offered a place in the 2023 marathon, fund-raising for Pendleside Hospice.

“The hospice is a charity that has helped many in the local area and one truly deserving of any and all donations raised.”

Ryan and Lottie with their Pendleside Hospice t-shirts

Ryan added: “As far as my running ‘career’ goes (besides plodding along on a Sunday league pitch for most of my youth, I've 'run the Manchester 10k way back in 2014 and the Manchester Half Marathon in 2017.

“It's pretty non-existent, so to say this is going to be a challenge is an understatement, but here we are, and off we go.”

Ryan is holding a fund-raisinf ticket-only DJ event at The Lounge on April 1st, starting at 7pm with Kev Riley as compere. There will also be a raffle, auction, live entertainment and hot food supper.

Another fund-raiser is Memory Miles where people buy a mile on the back on the big day’s running vest and dedicate it to a loved one that has died, or even somebody that is currently in the care of the hospice.