Burnley Cricket Club and Boohoo look set to be a match-winning partnership

Burnley Cricket Club has been bowled over with the news that it has secured a partnership the town's biggest employer, Boohoo.com.

The three-year partnership between the online retailer and the cricket club will see the ground renamed as The boohoo.com Turf Moor, and significant investment will be put into The Boohoo Junior Cricket Academy to help develop both boys and girls cricket.

President of Burnley Cricket Club Michael Brown said: “We are absolutely delighted to have a partner and sponsor as well-known as Boohoo. It is not only a huge company in its own right but is a big part of the Burnley community and it is fantastic it wants to invest in junior and senior cricket and put even more back into the town through Burnley Cricket Club.

"We hope this agreement can be the start of a long and happy partnership.”

Mike Suban, head of HR at boohoo.com, said: “As one of the largest employers in Burnley, boohoo is proud to be part of the local community. We are continually looking to identify opportunities to create meaningful local partnerships and invest in the future of Burnley and its people.

"Burnley Cricket Club does a lot of great work nurturing junior talent through their academy, some of whom will be sons and daughters of our colleagues, and we are delighted to help support this initiative through this new partnership."