Burnley Council is set to receive a further £22,500 to help end homelessness.

The council will benefit from the additional funding boost as part of the Rough Sleeping Initiative. It follows the £218,000 it received from the Government last year to tackle rough sleeping, helping to make a number of routes available to those who find themselves in need.

Antony Higginbotham, Burnley and Padiham MP, said: “I was proud to have been elected on a manifesto that pledged to end rough sleeping during this Parliament and that’s exactly what we’re working to achieve.

“There are many complex reasons why people find themselves on the street. That’s why it’s vital we do everything we can to make sure people have a roof over their head, including securing money for local council’s like ours to act. That’s the message I’ve taken down to Parliament. And the conversations I’ve been having with ministers.

A homeless person sleeps in a street. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

“Because absolutely nobody should be sleeping rough. And so, if you know of anybody who is, then please be in touch with my office and I’ll do everything I can to get them the support they need.”

It follows research by housing charity Shelter estimating that 56 people in Burnley were homeless last year. Of those, eight were sleeping rough and 48 lived in temporary accommodation – organised by social services, the council or themselves – including 17 children.

The town’s total homeless population equates to one in 1,691 people, compared to national numbers of one in 182.