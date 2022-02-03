Burnley Council support for communities marking Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Burnley Council has set aside £10,000 for community groups to use to mark sure the celebrations in June are marked in style

Groups are invited to apply for grants to help pay for things such as entertainment, bunting, party materials, food and drink.

Any neighbour or community organisation that is organising a party or celebratory event over the special Bank Holiday Jubilee weekend (2nd-5th June) involving at least 30 people in the borough of Burnley can apply. Depending on the size of the event, grants of up to £750 are available.

Businesses or individuals organising events commercially cannot apply.

Further information on how to apply is available at www.burnley.gov.uk/news-events/platinum-jubilee-community-celebration-grant

The deadline for applications is 18th March and applicants will be informed of the outcome by 1st April.

The whole country will come together to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

Burnley Council’s executive member for community and environmental services, Councillor Bea Foster, said: “This will be an historic moment and I know people will want to come together to mark it in style.

“Burnley Council wanted to help local people do just that and so we set up this fund to help support community celebrations. It will be a wonderful opportunity for communities to come together, celebrate our Queen and her achievements and service, and have a great time. It’s going to be one big party!”

The size of grant will depend on what the plans are to mark the occasion. The council expects larger organisations (for example, parish councils) to plan bigger events. They may receive up to £750. However, a street party, organised by a group of neighbours, might get £100.

If the scheme is oversubscribed, we will take into account the following:

The information provided in the application to the fund

The level of deprivation in the neighbourhood where the party is taking place

Further information on organising a street party

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/your-guide-to-organising-a-street-party/your-guide-to-organising-a-street-party

https://www.streetparty.org.uk/

https://www.burnley.gov.uk/residents/streetscene/engineering-services/road-closures-street-events