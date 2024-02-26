Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrea Ferguson was put forward for the Best Performing Searches Team Member award at the 2024 Land Data Awards for Excellence.

The Best Performing Searches Team Member award celebrates staff who have gone above and beyond expectations, impacting the efficiency of the team, and positively impacting its culture.

Catherine Waudby, the council’s head of legal and democracy, said: “Our local land charges team manages hundreds of land and property searches each year and is an essential part of the home moving process for residents.

“Andrea has only been in post since December 2021 but has got to grips with the local land charges service, as well as being instrumental in driving the migration of the local land charges to the Land Registry.

“We’re delighted that Andrea has been nominated for the award. It is so well deserved, and have our fingers crossed for her.”