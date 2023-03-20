The changes do not affect everyone and the council is urging those people who will be affected to check their household waste collection calendars to make sure they don’t miss the correct collection day.

The changes will come into effect from May 1st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garden waste collections that used to be carried out on a Monday only will take place Monday to Friday, the day depending on the collection round, for those residents subscribed to the service.

The dates for bin collections in Burnley are changing

Residents who currently have household rubbish (recyclable and non-recyclable) collected on a Friday will see their collection day switch to a Monday.

All other collections will remain unaffected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those affected by the changes are urged to check their waste collection calendar that were issued to every household in the borough at the end of last year. Residents can also check their collection day online at www.burnley.gov.uk under “waste and recycling” on the home page.

Council officers will visit those residents whose household collection day is changing at the end of April to provide information.

Coun. Shah Hussain, the council’s executive member for community and environmental services, said: “We carry out street cleaning the day after a household waste collection. These changes will mean that those residents who have a collection on a Friday will not have to wait over the weekend until Monday to have their streets cleaned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have listened to residents to make improvements to our borough. It will have a positive impact on the general cleanliness of the borough.

“Padiham and the Colne Road area of Burnley will also have a dedicated ‘barrow’ street sweeper seven days a week to help keep them clean and tidy and free of rubbish.

“Residents can help by making sure their bins are only put out on the day of collection.”