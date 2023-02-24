Burnley Council is encouraging everyone who is eligible to vote to make sure they don’t lose that right by checking they have the correct form of ID.

Accepted ID includes a passport, driving licence or some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass. ID can be out of date, as long as you are recognisable from the image.

Anyone who hasn’t got the correct photo ID can apply for a free voter authority certificate, online at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk or by completing a paper form available from the council’s elections office.

For the first time ever, voters in the borough of Burnley will need photo identification when they go to the polling stations for the local elections on 4th May.

To apply, you will need to provide a photograph, your full name, date of birth, the address at which you are registered to vote, and national insurance number.

Alison Stirling, from the council’s elections office, said: “We don’t want people to come to their polling station and be turned away because they don’t have the correct photo ID, and losing their right to vote as a result.

“It’s important that people check now to see if they have the right ID, and apply for a voter authority certificate if not. Just as important is remembering to bring ID with you on May 4th.”

People must be registered to vote before applying for a voter authority certificate or take part in this May’s elections. To register online go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or you can contact the council’s election office on 01282 477261/263 or email [email protected]