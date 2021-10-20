Burnley Council recognised for its stand against domestic abuse

White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages people, and especially men and boys, to take action and change the behavior and culture that leads to abuse and violence individually and collectively.

To wear a white ribbon is to promise to never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

Commitments made by the council in its White Ribbon action plan include drafting an action plan overseen by staff representatives from across the council, the development of a domestic violence and safeguarding policy for employees, appointing volunteer ambassadors, including the council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, to carry the message out to more men, and raising awareness within the local community.

Burnley Council leader Mick Cartledge with Coun. Bea Foster

Coun. Bea Foster, the council’s executive member for community and environmental services, said: “The recent murder of Sarah Everard has brought into sharp focus the shocking prevalence of male violence against women across our country.

“Burnley Council is proud to take a stance against all domestic violence, whoever the victim, and in leading the call for men and boys to understand that violence against women in whatever form is absolutely wrong.

“We have to work together to send out a message of respect and tolerance for all and bring an end to harassment and violence in our society.”

Anthea Sully, chief executive of White Ribbon UK, said: “Our call to end violence by raising awareness, educating, and campaigning to bring about change is greatly strengthened by working together with our White Ribbon accredited organisations.

“Our partners are able to engage with many thousands of people to change the cultures that lead to violence against women and girls. We are delighted to welcome Burnley Council as one of our White Ribbon accredited organisations. Together we can prevent violence happening in the first place”.

More than 100 organisations have received White Ribbon accreditation, including councils, police forces, fire and rescue services, health authorities, housing associations, schools and universities.

There is also a scheme for smaller organisations to become White Ribbon supporters.

Individuals can join over 37,000 others who have signed the White Ribbon UK pledge and get more information online at whiteribbon.org.uk