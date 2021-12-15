Burnley Council planning Christmas holiday activity programme for schoolchildren

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar

Burnley Council is currently drawing up plans for the project.

Almost 1,000 places were taken up by children on the summer scheme, according to a report on the outcomes of the programme.

The Holiday Activities and Food programme, which was funded by the Department for Education, provided activities for disadvantaged children across the borough of Burnley during the school summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was co-ordinated by Burnley Council in partnership with schools, Burnley Leisure, Participation Works and other partners.

When asked about their thoughts on the HAF project, two-thirds of parents agreed it had allowed their child to learn a new skill, and that it had given them ‘more structure’ through the holiday break.

Free meals were provided during the activities, with one youngster saying: “It’s not like my nan’s Sunday dinners because if it was I’d be here all the time, but it’s nice.”

Burnley Council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar said: “The summer HAF programme proved to be a great success with children and parents alike.

“The feedback has been really positive and it’s wonderful to see that some of our most disadvantaged children have been able to enjoy a whole summer of fun and games, keeping them fit and active.

“I’d like to thank all our partners, staff and volunteers for all their hard work in making this such a success.”