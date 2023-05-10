Speaking at the Clarets’ promotion party yesterday evening, Coun. Anwar said Burnley’s return to the Premier League – and JJ Watt’s investment – opened up the town to a global audience.

“It's incredible, what has happened. From where we were 12 months ago, going down, and we didn't quite know what happening, to Vincent Kompany coming in, and the new ownership absolutely transforming the club; it’s been fantastic.

"Going on the Turf to watch Burnley this season has been absolutely sensational; the football, the fans, every single one of the players; it’s all just come together.

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar and his daughter Hidayah with Ashley Barnes. ©Andy Ford

"I’ve always said it and I firmly believe – when Burnley Football Club does well, the town does well, because what this does is put us on a much bigger platform. And with JJ Watt also investing in the club, investing in the town, it gives us a much bigger profile. It opens us up to a global audience.”

Coun. Anwar, who is heavily involved with youth football in the town, said this Burnley team was an inspiration to all youngsters across the borough.

“Look at the diversity within the team,” he said. “There's representation from all over the world. We have a very diverse town here in East Lancashire, and you want that reflected on the pitch. You want positive role models for young children. And this year for the first time we had Burnley FC Women playing on Turf Moor as well. Little girls need role models just as much as the boys do. And for them to see that is incredible.

"All of this is happening under the new regime, the new ownership, and, of course, Vincent Kompany.