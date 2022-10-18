The report, by Erika Eden-Porter, says: “The application site, a linear parcel of species poor grass/grazing land. It immediately adjoins the western edge of the residential area of Brownside, Worsthorne. The application site is allocated for housing development.“The application seeks planning permission for the erection of 38 bungalows restricted to households with at least one person aged 55 and over. The proposal seeks to develop a site that is allocated for housing in Burnley’s Local Plan which will make an important contribution to housing supply by catering for the needs of older people.”It goes on to say: “Overall, it is considered that, subject to the imposition of relevant conditions and legal agreements, the proposal would not cause or exacerbate congestion, highway safety issues or on-street parking problems It is considered that, subject to the recommended conditions, the proposal would not result in any significant harm to protected species and would result in net gains for biodiversity.“Accordingly, there are no material reasons to refuse this application on its ecological impacts. The scheme would also provide highly energy efficient homes and provide a degree of affordable housing with all properties designed as accessible and adaptable homes.”