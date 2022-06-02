This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK, equivalent to an MBE, and New Neighbours Together is the first charity supporting asylum seekers and refugees to receive this award in Lancashire.

New Neighbours Together started working with asylum seekers and refugees in Burnley in 2017.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Neighbours Together in Burnley has been recognised with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

They provide practical and emotional support; improving access to services and helping people lead fulfilling lives as fully integrated members of the local community. Currently supporting more than 250 people, the team of around 25 volunteers are extremely proud to have achieved this award.

Ruth Haygarth, chief executive officer, said: “We were so pleased to be nominated for a Queens Award for Voluntary Service, never dreaming that we would be selected to receive this coveted and prestigious accolade.

"I am honoured and delighted to accept this on behalf of our wonderful volunteers, community partners, supporters, and of course clients – many of whom have gone on to become volunteers themselves. Working together we are building happier, stronger communities here in Burnley, where all can thrive and prosper.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Recipients are announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation.