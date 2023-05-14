Sullivan, Arlo, Sage, Lotus, Tejah, Seth, Eggbert, Toffee, Bunny, and Pepper are all now looking forward to a brighter future, at Shores Hey Farm, where they will receive the professional care they deserve.

Following an initial veterinary check, staff were surprised to learn they would have two more newcomers to take care of as well after scans revealed both Bunny and Pepper were heavily in foal.

Amanda Berry, head of equine operations at HAPPA, said: “Our equine inspectors continue to investigate reports of cruelty and neglect from concerned members of the public. Working with owners to improve standards, offer support and guidance, implement the Animal Welfare Act where necessary and within the confines of the law, and offer sign over into the Charity’s care when it is in the best interest of both parties.

Arlo, who has been rescued by HAPPA

“These horses will have a longer road to recovery, but our main aim is to ensure they receive a full and dedicated rehabilitation programme before seeking fantastic new forever homes through our Loan Scheme. Sadly, our work will not end there, and we are already potentially due to take more horses and ponies into the charity’s care soon.”

In times of increased running costs, HAPPA is facing financial hardship like never before, and is calling upon supporters, members, and friends to help – whether it be through a small donation, joining the fundraising drive ‘Hack, Hike or Bike for HAPPA’ or by booking a visit to Shores Hey Farm.

