Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley Central Library is to close for essential maintenance work to be carried out.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scaffolding has been erected and parts of the building boarded up while work to tackle water ingress and foliage on the roof takes place.

The library has been closed this week, from Monday to Friday (January 31st) to allow the scaffolding over the main entrance to be erected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley Central Library is to close for essential repair work to be carried out

A further closure will be in place between Monday and Thursday, February 24th to 27th, to dismantle and remove the scaffolding.

Coin. Peter Buckley cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services with Lancashire County Council, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience to library users and other nearby libraries are available while this work is carried out including Coal Clough, Burnley Campus and Pike Hill library."