Burnley Central Library to close for essential repair work to be carried out

By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Burnley Central Library is to close for essential maintenance work to be carried out.

Scaffolding has been erected and parts of the building boarded up while work to tackle water ingress and foliage on the roof takes place.

The library has been closed this week, from Monday to Friday (January 31st) to allow the scaffolding over the main entrance to be erected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE:Cast and crew of hit comedy TV show 'Brassic' starring Michelle Keegan spend afternoon filming in Burnley's Rossendale Avenue

Burnley Central Library is to close for essential repair work to be carried outBurnley Central Library is to close for essential repair work to be carried out
Burnley Central Library is to close for essential repair work to be carried out

A further closure will be in place between Monday and Thursday, February 24th to 27th, to dismantle and remove the scaffolding.

Coin. Peter Buckley cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services with Lancashire County Council, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience to library users and other nearby libraries are available while this work is carried out including Coal Clough, Burnley Campus and Pike Hill library."

Related topics:Michelle KeeganLancashire County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice