Burnley Central Library to close for essential repair work to be carried out
Scaffolding has been erected and parts of the building boarded up while work to tackle water ingress and foliage on the roof takes place.
The library has been closed this week, from Monday to Friday (January 31st) to allow the scaffolding over the main entrance to be erected.
A further closure will be in place between Monday and Thursday, February 24th to 27th, to dismantle and remove the scaffolding.
Coin. Peter Buckley cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services with Lancashire County Council, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience to library users and other nearby libraries are available while this work is carried out including Coal Clough, Burnley Campus and Pike Hill library."
