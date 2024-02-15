Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inundated with cards, presents and flowers at The Grove Care Home, where she moved in 2021, Jean also received a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Fellow residents and staff joined in the party celerations which included entertainment by Louis Devere. The youngest of three children Jean’s mum died when she was only 10 so she and her siblings, Violet and Cecil, were cared for by their three aunts, Violet, May and Bessie. Jean also spent time on her aunt and uncle’s farm in Cowling Lane in Burnley which inspired her love of animals and she had pets, in particular cats and dogs, all her life.

Burnley resident Jean Hayhurst has celebrated her 100th birthday at The Grove Care Home in Burnley

Jean worked in a beret making factory when she left school and she recalled the ‘hours were long and wages poor.’ When the factory burned down she became a sewing machinist at Bank Top Manufacturing but admits she had to be separated from co workers by her boss as they were always giggling. During the war Jean, who lived in Forest Street, Burnley for 82 years, sewed by day and did firewatching at night. Jean eventually retired to take care of her aunt Violet. Jean is also a stalwart of Burnley Light Opera Society where she was a member for 40 years.