Burnley care home choir makes its Christmas debut

A choir, formed in a Burnley care home, is hitting all the right notes for staff and residents.

McAuley Mount Care Home in Padiham Road started the choir called "Hymn and Hers" earlier this year, and has now held a Christmas concert.

Singing along

Andrea Porter, from the care home, said: "The choir consists of residents, sisters, staff and relatives with ages ranging from 48 to 97.

"Our first performance was on December 6th when we sang a collection of our favourite carols and entertained fellow residents, family and friends."