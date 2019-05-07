Burnley Camera Club members snap up awards

Talented members of Burnley Camera Club have snapped up plaudits at the club's annual awards ceremony.



Members gathered at Nelson Golf Club for the dinner where certificates and trophies were presented by the club's president Keith Hamer, assisted by competition secretary Mandy Burney-Cumming.

Jo Darlington with her award

Top awards went to:

• Simon Sweetman for Photographer of the Year;

• Jo Darlington for Best Print;

• Steve Root for Best Mono Print;

Steve Root

• Aidy Sutcliffe for Best Digital.

Other trophies awarded were for Portrait, Record, Calder Cup, Natural History, Open, Photojournalism and Pictorial.

Winning members included Derick Pilling, Steve Hyams, Peter Chadburn, Mandy Burney-Cumming, Bev Harrison and Chris Dawson.

Committee member Steve Hyams said: "Burnley Camera Club would like to thank local companies for supporting this event with donations to the raffle and auctions held on the night, raising £150 towards new equipment for the club.

"Special mentions to Tesco Extra, Sainsburys, Aldi, Little Barista and Moorhouse's Brewery. There will be an auction of a signed Burnley FC shirt to be held soon.

"Anyone interested in coming along to the club can find details in the What’s On columns of the Burnley Express or message us through our Facebook page."