Burnley Bus Company driver feted by Transdev for 45 year service
A proud Burnley busman was among 14 long-serving members of The Burnley Bus Company’s team to be recognised for decades of devoted service at their very own glittering awards night.
Family, friends, and colleagues looked on with pride at the Celebration of Service event, a sparkling celebration dinner hosted by the bus firm in the Howard Suite at Headingley Stadium in Leeds to honour its longest serving people – including The Burnley Bus Company driver Alex Pomponi, who has clocked up 45 years’ service.
A total of 1,450 years of service given by 48 long-serving Transdev team members based in the North West and Yorkshire was saluted at the specially arranged event, held for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Transdev chief executive Alex Hornby said: “The inspiring stories of amazing customer service provided by Alex Pomponi and all our Celebration of Service Award winners are humbling for me to hear.
“This celebration evening is our way of saying thank you to them for all they have done and continue to do for our customers. As a growing business, we benefit greatly from their professionalism and experience.
“Their knowledge built up over decades provides a guiding example to the newer members of our teams, while ensuring we have a secure foundation on which to build for the years ahead.”
Each of the 14 Celebration of Service Award winners at The Burnley Bus Company has reached a key milestone in their career with the bus operator, having achieved 25, 30, 35 or 45 years’ service.