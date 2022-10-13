Family, friends, and colleagues looked on with pride at the Celebration of Service event, a sparkling celebration dinner hosted by the bus firm in the Howard Suite at Headingley Stadium in Leeds to honour its longest serving people – including The Burnley Bus Company driver Alex Pomponi, who has clocked up 45 years’ service.

A total of 1,450 years of service given by 48 long-serving Transdev team members based in the North West and Yorkshire was saluted at the specially arranged event, held for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Transdev chief executive Alex Hornby said: “The inspiring stories of amazing customer service provided by Alex Pomponi and all our Celebration of Service Award winners are humbling for me to hear.

The three longest-serving members of Transdev’s teams have each completed 45 years’ service. Pictured at the company’s Celebration of Service evening are, from left: Michael Boyes, Driver, The Blackburn Bus Company; Transdev CEO Alex Hornby; Shabir Ahmed, Duty Manager, The Keighley Bus Company; and Alex Pomponi, Driver, The Burnley Bus Company.

“This celebration evening is our way of saying thank you to them for all they have done and continue to do for our customers. As a growing business, we benefit greatly from their professionalism and experience.

“Their knowledge built up over decades provides a guiding example to the newer members of our teams, while ensuring we have a secure foundation on which to build for the years ahead.”