And a little kindness shown by promising Burnley boxer Jack Dugdale has helped to change the life of a homeless man in a matter of days.

Jack met Sam Basford when he alerted him to the fact he had dropped a pizza from his trolley as he left Burnley’s Asda store.

Burnley boxer Jack Dugdale (right) and gym owner Seamus Devlin (left) have helped to get homeless man Sam Basford off the streets in a massive gesture of kindness

Jack explained: “I heard someone say “sir, sir’ and at first I thought it might have been someone trying to sell something but as I turned I saw this lad sat on the floor who was pointing out the dropped pizza. He had a piece of cardboard saying he was recently homeless and looking for work.”

Jack (30) discovered that Sam had recently moved over to East Lancs from his native Manchester but found himself on hard times and without a roof over his head.

The pair got chatting and Jack took his mobile number and Sam was even able to send him his CV after Jack offered to help find him work by sharing his picture on social media.

It was only when Jack, who has just won his first semi-pro fight, left the store that he realised he wanted to do more to help. So he contacted his boxing coach, Seamus Devlin.

Within a couple of hours Seamus had found Sam accommodation and also some work at his gym, The Cobra’s Den in Padiham. He has also secured him some odd jobs and gardening work. The Cobra’s Den will officially open in around two weeks and Seamus hopes it will be a community hub too, helping people coping with mental health issues.

As news spread of the lads’ good deed, the meal prep company that sponsors Jack offered some free food and offers of work came flooding in from across the UK after Jack’s post was shared hundreds of time.

Jack, who is dad to Mila (four) said: “This all happened within a matter of hours and I am so grateful to Seamus for this generous gesture to someone who really needed it and also deserves a chance.