Senior swimmers from the Burnley Bobcats made a splash and hit the ground running when they took on a challenge to swim, run and cycle in a 35k Triathlon, in aid of Pendleside Hospice, to mark the club’s 35th anniversary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On top of their vigorous training programme, the 17 swimmers aged between 12 and 18 participated in the challenge which took place across two weekends.

The first Part of the Triathlon was a 6am start on Saturday September 23rd, which included a 6K swim (240 lengths) at the St Peter’s Centre in Burnley, immediately followed by a 15K spin session across at Fitness Evolution at Burnley College – which was kindly donated from Fitness Evolution and the team in support of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second session was much more difficult as the swimmers knew exactly what to expect. It took place on Saturday September 30th, when the swimmers did another 6am start at the St Peter’s Centre with their second 6K swim (240 lengths).

Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club have been raising money for Pendleside Hospice

Followed by an 8K run (12 and a half laps) at Barden Lane, again kindly donated by BLC in support of the cause.

A spokesman for the club said: “Our athletes did an amazing job in support of Pendleside. They raised a whopping £2281.50 across both weekends which will be equally split between the hospice and Bobcats.

“After the triathlon the athletes enjoyed a goodie bag kindly donated by ‘DECOFLAIR’. They were also presented with an amazing glass trophy designed and created by Green Slate Trophies, who kindly sold them at cost to the Bobcats in support of Pendleside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of this year, the Bobcats have raised £10,621.74, which has been split evenly between Pendleside and Bobcats. And the club has said it will continue to support Pendleside in the coming years and thanked them for the opportunity to use them in their fund-raising efforts.

In March the younger swimmers achieved 3500 meters / 140 lengths of the pool, the youngest swimmers challenged themselves to 35 lengths 875 meters.