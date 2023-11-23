Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club raise cash for Pendleside Hospice with triathlon
and live on Freeview channel 276
On top of their vigorous training programme, the 17 swimmers aged between 12 and 18 participated in the challenge which took place across two weekends.
The first Part of the Triathlon was a 6am start on Saturday September 23rd, which included a 6K swim (240 lengths) at the St Peter’s Centre in Burnley, immediately followed by a 15K spin session across at Fitness Evolution at Burnley College – which was kindly donated from Fitness Evolution and the team in support of the event.
The second session was much more difficult as the swimmers knew exactly what to expect. It took place on Saturday September 30th, when the swimmers did another 6am start at the St Peter’s Centre with their second 6K swim (240 lengths).
Followed by an 8K run (12 and a half laps) at Barden Lane, again kindly donated by BLC in support of the cause.
A spokesman for the club said: “Our athletes did an amazing job in support of Pendleside. They raised a whopping £2281.50 across both weekends which will be equally split between the hospice and Bobcats.
“After the triathlon the athletes enjoyed a goodie bag kindly donated by ‘DECOFLAIR’. They were also presented with an amazing glass trophy designed and created by Green Slate Trophies, who kindly sold them at cost to the Bobcats in support of Pendleside.”
Over the course of this year, the Bobcats have raised £10,621.74, which has been split evenly between Pendleside and Bobcats. And the club has said it will continue to support Pendleside in the coming years and thanked them for the opportunity to use them in their fund-raising efforts.
In March the younger swimmers achieved 3500 meters / 140 lengths of the pool, the youngest swimmers challenged themselves to 35 lengths 875 meters.
All swimmers are encouraged to take part in raising money for the club’s nominated charity of the year.