A beloved Burnley swimming club is in danger of folding due to financial difficulties if it doesn’t raise extra cash before the end of this month.

The Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club is launching an urgent crowdfunding appeal to raise the necessary funds to continue operating beyond the

end of June.

Despite plans to make the club more sustainable in the long term, including becoming a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO) and exploring additional grant applications and income streams, the Bobcats are in desperate need of immediate support from the community.

Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club

Acting chairman and parent volunteer, Ben Whitaker said: “We are at a real tipping point. We have a strong plan for the club's future if we can find the required amount to survive June and July, but we need the support of our parents and the wider community to save our club.”

The crowdfunding link can be found at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/burnley-bobcats---keep-our-kids-swimming-appeal.

The club is asking supporters, or Bobcats swimmers from the past to consider making a one-off payment or pledging their support.

Parent and volunteer committee member, Steve Dicken who is organising the crowdfunding appeal, said: “We know there are a lot of people who have benefited from Bobcats over its almost 50 years of service to the community. It’s our hope that many of them will be able to help us make it to that half-century mark and beyond to support swimming for future generations in the borough.

“We welcome businesses who might consider this as corporate social responsibility too. Whilst we aren’t yet a charity, the work is underway to achieve this so that people can support the club in a more sustainable way going forward.”

The Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club has always been supported by strong and dedicated groups of parents and helpers, and their support has never been more crucial. The club will make a final decision on its future at the next committee meeting on Wednesday, June 26th.

Regardless of the outcome, the club will celebrate its history and the Bobcats family at its summer party on June 29th.