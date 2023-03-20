And Bibby plans to complete the Way of the Roses route, which stretches from Morecambe to Bridlington, in aid of Breast Cancer Now and Prostate Cancer UK.

Speaking about the challenge, which she plans to complete in under three days, Bibby said, "I had some annual leave left to take and wanted

to do something meaningful and challenging that could help make a difference. This cycle ride is a way to raise awareness and funds for two charities that are doing vital work in fighting cancer.

"I know that the challenge will be tough, but I’m also very aware that those diagnosed with cancer go through a far, far more challenging journey than the one I’m about to endure. I hope that thought will keep me going and allow me to raise as much money as possible for these fantastic charities.”

When asked about the support from her colleagues at DRN Solicitors, and also friends, Bibby said, "Most of them have said that I'm a little mad. “But all have been supportive, and I can't believe I've already raised over double what I had hoped to raise."

Despite not having had much time to train, Bibby is feeling confident and determined and alsd a little nervous. She added: “ I'm hoping that a lot of determination and some sunshine will get me through it.” She is currently keeping supporters updated on her journey via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

In hopes that her effort will inspire others to donate to the cause and support her on her journey, Bibby added: "I strongly believe that putting yourself in situations that are out of your comfort zone, and by giving yourself challenges in life, you grow and develop as a person.

"If life was easy, it would be boring!"

