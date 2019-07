A Burnley barber fasted through Ramadan to raise money for charity has proved to be a cut above.

Leighton Moore from Park Lane Barbers on Padiham Road, Burnley, raised £300 in aid of Pendleside Hospice by observing the Muslim fast with his colleagues.

This is the third year that Leighton has taken part in a sponsored fast and has now raised almost £800 for the hospice in sponsorship.