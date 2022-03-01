Kicking off at 1pm at Penny Black in Hargreaves Street on Saturday, first up is a DJ set until 3pm then the bands will begin their sessions until around 9pm with DJs rounding the night off.

Bands featured include The Sprats, The Vibe, Losing Touch, The Safe, Blackjacks and soloists Sophie Stott, Darcey O'Brien and Dylan Austin. Jack Tunstin will play a special track on mental health.

Local DJs playing include Nathan James, Joshua Kilbride, Nicki B and Pinky, Keefey and Davo and Liam Gatenby.

The founders of Casual Minds-Matters (left to right) Darren Tahir, Ben Riley, Joe Trafford Justin Pate, and Leigh Smith.

All the musicians are giving their services free of charge.

Entry fee is a £10 donation which will be donated to Casual Minds - Matter which was launched in December by five friends from Burnley connected through the loss of someone close to them from suicide.

They joined together to form a support network to banish the stigma attached to men's mental health and 'Casual Minds - Matter' was formed.

Open sessions are held and those who attend are able to talk about anything on their mind... from everyday problems and worries to wider issues including housing and family difficulties.

The five behind the project are Joe Trafford, Justin Pate, Ben Riley (Chock), Leigh Smith (Smithy) and Darren Tahir.