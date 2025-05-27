The ever popular Disney characters, the ‘Minions’ have landed in Burnley!

Painted images of the crazy characters, that first appeared in the hit Disney film ‘Despicable Me,’ have appeared on the columns under the bridge along a section of the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

And now the search is on to find the secret ‘Burnley Banksy’ who created the adorable images, on the bridge just past Rosegrove, close to Hapton, that leads to the Padiham Greenway. Nicola Leverton took these images while out walking with her daughters, Minnie Rose (three) and Tyler (12). And Nicola said she actually spoke to the artist who revealed it had taken five hours to complete the eye catching paintings.

Nicola Leverton with her daughters Tyler (right) and Minnie pictured next to the Minion paintings that have appeared under a bridge on the Leeds Liverpool canal between Rosegrove and Hapton

Nicola said: “He said he was glad we liked them and hoped others did too. He was smiling ear to ear when he saw Minnie run up to one for a hug. “I didn’ tget his name but he deserves a huge pat on the back and a Minion sized pint, or juice. Minnie will talk about this for days to come.”

Are you the secret artist who brought the Minions to life? Or do you know who he is? We would love to find him, so please drop a message to [email protected]