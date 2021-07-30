Burnley aunt of Olympic gold medallist James Guy celebrates his magnificent 'dream come true' victory

Sue Guy tuned in at 4am at her home in Worsthorne on to watch her nephew and his teammates, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean and Matthew Richard take the gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"It was just fantastic to watch James, what a wonderful moment for him and our family. I am still buzzing now," said Sue (63).

The time of six minutes and 58.58 seconds set a new European benchmark and was just three hundredths of a second behind the world record still held by a Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte inspired United States 12 years ago.

Sue Guy with her Olympic gold medallist nephew James Guy (left) his brother Luke and her little grandson Hugo.

It was an extra special moment for 26-year-old James too, who won two relay silvers at Rio 2016 and finished fourth in the individual 200m freestyle event there and he described winning gold as a "dream come true."

Sue, who moved to Burnley in 2015, is the older sister of James' dad Andrew.

A closeknit family who originally hail from Rochdale, they have three other siblings. Sue has kept in constant touch with Andrew and his wife Catherine and James' brother Luke (21) at their home in Crewe during the games.

Sue, who shares her home with her dogs Cookie and Crumble, said: "James' career has involved the dedication and commitment of all his family, particularly Andrew and Catherine who were the ones to take him to the pool everyday at 4am for so many years.

James Guy is clearly emotional after clinching gold in the Tokyo Olympic Games (Getty Images)

"But this makes it all worth it, I am so pleased for James. We are a close family and I can't wait to be able to celebrate with them properly."