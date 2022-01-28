Burnley and Pendle some of the most affordable areas to live in the UK

The research, conducted by PlumbNation, analysed the figures on average property prices compared to the average size of a home in each area around the country.

Burnley came second, behind only the Welsh borough of Blaenau Gwent as the least expensive local authority for homebuyers, with a square metre of property costing just £1,268 on average.

The least expensive English authority is Burnley, which is actually the cheapest place in the country when it comes to average house prices in general, at £112,394. Combined with an average property size of 88 square metres, this equals a cost per square foot of just £1,277, which is over 20 times lower than some parts of central London.

Burnley is the second most affordable area to live in the UK

Two of Burnley’s neighbouring areas, Hyndburn and Pendle, ranked third and fourth with a marginal difference between the average cost per square metre.