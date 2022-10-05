Burnley and Padiham reception class pictures from our archives - featuring Worsthorne, Rosewood and Padiham primary schools
It won’t be long until the first-ever school term for new starters across Burnley and Padiham draws to a close.
By John Deehan
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 3:07 pm
Next month, the Burnley Express will be publishing our School Starters supplement featuring pictures of the new pupils across the district.
In the meantime, here’s a look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of reception class children during their first days at school.
Page 1 of 3