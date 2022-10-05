News you can trust since 1877
Burnley and Padiham reception class pictures from our archives - featuring Worsthorne, Rosewood and Padiham primary schools

It won’t be long until the first-ever school term for new starters across Burnley and Padiham draws to a close.

By John Deehan
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 3:07 pm

Next month, the Burnley Express will be publishing our School Starters supplement featuring pictures of the new pupils across the district.

In the meantime, here’s a look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of reception class children during their first days at school.

1. Reception class at Worsthorne Primary School, Burnley.

October 19, 2016.

Photo: Paul Heyes

2. Reception Class F1, Rosewood Primary School, Burnley

October 2016

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

3. Reception class at Holy Trinity Primary School, Burnley.

October 2016.

Photo: Paul Heyes

4. Reception Class at Whalley CE Primary School, Whalley.

October 2016.

Photo: Paul Heyes

