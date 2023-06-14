The foster manager of Feline Tails says the number of cats being abandoned is “horrendous” and has forced the sanctuary to close until it can find enough volunteers to look after rescues until they are ready to go to their forever families.

Jemma Wilson said: “The issue of abandoned cats is horrendous. There are always cats that need help. We wish we could help them all but without foster homes we are limited as we can only house as many cats as we have space for.

“Without foster homes, unfortunately, we can't help any more cats until our others become empty. We are too full, which means we have to turn rescues away and it stops them from getting the help they need, prolonging their suffering, when we wish we could take them in.

Rose needs a foster or forever home once she's been spayed as she was a feral pregnant kitten who lost her baby.

“Due to the effects of Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis, people are struggling to afford their cats, meaning there's been an increase in abandonments.

"Also, I personally believe that people don't always see cats as needing as much attention and care as other animals. They see them as independent and aloof so they are ‘easily thrown away’ and expect them to be able to survive on their own in the world, which is not the case.

"They are as complicated as any other pet and need care and love in the same way a dog would and because of this misunderstanding they suffer more and are abandoned more frequently.”

After being quarantined, checked by a vet and nursed back to good health, the cats are placed in foster care to experience family life and await adoption, freeing up space for new rescues.

Jemma Wilson, foster manager of Feline Tails, with her adopted cat, Hamish.

Anyone interested in fostering would need to welcome the animal into their home, “treat them as their own” and visit the vet when required. They will learn about their personality and preferences to help the sanctuary find a suitable permanent home.

"They will be their temporary family and show them that the world isn't always a bad place.

“Some people are unable to commit to a cat long-term but want to help those in need and this gives them the satisfaction and sense of achievement in doing so, as they can help a cat grow and flourish, so that it can go on to have a perfect life in a new home.

"They are able to give a cat that's had nothing the entire world. These cats can go from being nervous and untrusting to extremely confident and outgoing, from being really poorly to living their best life, and to watch that happen in front of your eyes is amazing.”

Zinnia, who was born into Feline Tails, needs a foster or forever home with his sister Cosmos as he is nervous as an only cat.

“If you could open your heart and become a foster [parent] for us, you will be saving two lives. The life of the cat you take in and the life of the new cat that can then come into quarantine.

"This voluntary role is extremely rewarding. Foster [parents] are one of the most valuable assets a rescue can have because they determine the amount of cats that can be rescued and saved, and any cat that is taken in by a foster [home] will remember that great kindness for the rest of their lives.”

Mouse, pictured with Jemma Wilson's dog, has been adopted.