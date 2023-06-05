News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Burnley actor Taylor Fay makes small screen debut in 'Changing Ends' based on life of Alan Carr

A new sitcom based on the life of popular comedian Alan Carr, that stars a young actor from Burnley, has received rave reviews in its first week.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST

Changing Ends is an ITVX comedy made by the multi-award winning Baby Cow Productions. Alan stars in the series as himself in present day, whilst taking on the role of young Alan is rising star Oliver Savell. And Burnley’sTaylor Fay plays his younger brother Gary.

Read More
Rising young Burnley actor Taylor Fay stars in Netflix number one show 'Shadow a...

Taylor’s proud mum, Laura said: “Oliver Savell, the actor who plays the little Alan Carr, is the standout star of the show and Taylor had so much fun with him on and off set.

Taylor Fay (front right) who stars as Gary Carr in the new sitcom based on the life of comedian Alan Carr. Oliver Savell (left) plays Alan as a child and Nancy Sullivan Shaun Dooley plays the role of parents Graham and Christine Carr.Taylor Fay (front right) who stars as Gary Carr in the new sitcom based on the life of comedian Alan Carr. Oliver Savell (left) plays Alan as a child and Nancy Sullivan Shaun Dooley plays the role of parents Graham and Christine Carr.
Taylor Fay (front right) who stars as Gary Carr in the new sitcom based on the life of comedian Alan Carr. Oliver Savell (left) plays Alan as a child and Nancy Sullivan Shaun Dooley plays the role of parents Graham and Christine Carr.
Most Popular

“They will be friends for life.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taylor, who is following in the footsteps of his talented sister Jessica who is also an accomplished actress, writer and film maker who hold the title of the youngest award winning film maker in the UK, has two other acting credits to his name. He plays the character of Alby Rollins in the second season of the American fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone. It went straight to number one on Netflix on its release in March.

Taylor also appears in the apocalypse drama ‘Last Light’ which boasts a stellar cast including 'Lost' star Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt of ‘Downton Abbey’ fame. Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), and Amber Rose Revah (Marvel’s “The Punisher”) also star in the series which premiered in September last year.

And ‘Last Light’ has already hit number two in the UK on Amazon Prime video

Taylor in a scene from Changing Ends, the new sitcom based on the life of comedian Alan Carr. Taylor plays his younger brother Gary and Shaun Dooley (pictured) plays their father GrahamTaylor in a scene from Changing Ends, the new sitcom based on the life of comedian Alan Carr. Taylor plays his younger brother Gary and Shaun Dooley (pictured) plays their father Graham
Taylor in a scene from Changing Ends, the new sitcom based on the life of comedian Alan Carr. Taylor plays his younger brother Gary and Shaun Dooley (pictured) plays their father Graham
Related topics:Alan CarrBurnley