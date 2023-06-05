Changing Ends is an ITVX comedy made by the multi-award winning Baby Cow Productions. Alan stars in the series as himself in present day, whilst taking on the role of young Alan is rising star Oliver Savell. And Burnley’sTaylor Fay plays his younger brother Gary.

Taylor’s proud mum, Laura said: “Oliver Savell, the actor who plays the little Alan Carr, is the standout star of the show and Taylor had so much fun with him on and off set.

Taylor Fay (front right) who stars as Gary Carr in the new sitcom based on the life of comedian Alan Carr. Oliver Savell (left) plays Alan as a child and Nancy Sullivan Shaun Dooley plays the role of parents Graham and Christine Carr.

“They will be friends for life.”

Taylor, who is following in the footsteps of his talented sister Jessica who is also an accomplished actress, writer and film maker who hold the title of the youngest award winning film maker in the UK, has two other acting credits to his name. He plays the character of Alby Rollins in the second season of the American fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone. It went straight to number one on Netflix on its release in March.

Taylor also appears in the apocalypse drama ‘Last Light’ which boasts a stellar cast including 'Lost' star Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt of ‘Downton Abbey’ fame. Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), and Amber Rose Revah (Marvel’s “The Punisher”) also star in the series which premiered in September last year.

And ‘Last Light’ has already hit number two in the UK on Amazon Prime video