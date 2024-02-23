Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application has been submitted to Burnley Council, which if approved would see the Gannow Lane plot of land become home to 36 bungalows for people aged 55 years or over.

Dexter Paints was demolished a decade ago. Planning permission was then granted in 2015 for development of 27 detached and semi-detached bungalows. Work commenced, but stopped shorty afterwards, with two bungalows partly built on the site at present.

The former Dexter Paints site in Gannow Lane, Burnley.

Under these latest plans, the 36 two-bedroomed bungalows would come with one car parking space each, and would be rearranged in terraced groups, with access coming from Saltburn Street.

A report to the council reads: “The proposed bungalows are to be stone built with slate roofs, which reflects much of the built form of the nearby housing. The bungalows will have communal space surrounding

with their own planted up front garden areas and bin storage facility. There will be peripheral structural landscaping. The southern boundary onto Gannow Lane will be provided with a boundary wall feature that also encloses the new access entry to the site.