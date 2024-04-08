Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Distinguished guests included Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, Burnley Borough Council chief executive Luqman Patel, Burnley Mayor Coun. Mohamed Arif Khan, Bishop of Blackburn Philip North, Burnley's Police Supt Derry Crorken, and officials from Burnley Football Club such as chief executive Helen Gurman, director of Fan Experience Russell Ball, and director Stuart Hunt, came together to celebrate unity, diversity, and inclusion, showcasing Burnley's commitment to these values.

Mozaquir Ali, founder member and trustee of Building Bridges, said: “This event, the second of its kind, aimed to promote unity, understanding and togetherness within the community.

“Attendees gathered in a beautifully decorated lounge at the club to break fast together, listen to speaker Atieek Salik from Islamic Global Relief, and engage in the significance and blessings of Ramadan.

Community Iftar at Turf Moor

“There was a melodious Nasheed performanced by Mohammed Zakir Ali, the Adhan (call to prayer), and prayers led by Hafiz Abdul Alim Kheratkar, chairman of Lancashire Council of Mosques, added a spiritual touch to the evening.

“A delicious three-course Asian cuisine buffet was served and thoroughly enjoyed by all attendees. The organisers received fantastic feedback, with many guests requesting the recipes.”

The former Burnley councillor also emphasised the significance of the event in bringing together individuals from various sectors of the community, fostering solidarity and friendship.

