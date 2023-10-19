Buddy the dog lives up to his name at St Mary’s RC Primary School in Langho
Buddy the dog is certainly living up to his name at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Langho.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The French bulldog, who belongs to headteacher Caroline Boden, has been on The Dog Mentor Programme UK. This means Buddy helps with the social, emotional and mental health of pupils in the school.
“The pupils love Buddy and have been teaching him to respond to basic commands such as sit and stay,” said Miss Boden.
“In quieter times, we also have a number of pupils who enjoy reading to Buddy. He helps them to take their time and enjoy the book without worrying about reading new words. Buddy loves his cuddles and belly rubs.”