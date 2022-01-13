Budding public planters asked to help plant over 4,000 trees in Pendle

“We have over 4,000 trees to plant this winter - and we’re asking local people to dig in and help,” announced Pendle Council’s leader, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed.

The saplings, including oak, hazel, rowan and cherry have just been delivered, as part of the Council’s Climate Action Plan.

Coun. Ahmed explained: “Tree planting is an important aspect of our bid to combat climate change, support wildlife and improve Pendle’s green spaces - and we want to involve the community.

Phil Riley, Pendle Council's Green Spaces Manager, planting a new tree at Holt House in Colne

“This project is also a partnership between neighbouring councils in East Lancashire to plant 35,000 native trees to create 95 new micro-woodlands across Pennine Lancashire this winter.

Called Treescapes, it is supported by funding from the Forestry Commission and Trees for Cities.

The council has organised two consultation events before tree planting gets underway, to help local people can find out more.

They are taking place on Saturday January 15th from 10am to noon and Tuesday January 18th from 1pm to 3pm at Marsden Hall, Walton Lane, Nelson BB9 8BW.

Phil Riley, the Council’s Green Spaces manager, said: “We’ve organised 11 community planting events to give local people the chance to dig in and do their bit.

“The young trees will be planted in thirteen different areas of Pendle including play areas, parks and open green spaces.”

“Community tree planting is great for boosting physical and mental wellbeing, meeting new people, as well as doing something positive for our environment!

“Any help - from individuals, local community groups and businesses - will make a big difference in getting all 4,000 trees planted by the end of March,” he added.

Budding tree planters can visit Pendle Council’s website for details www.pendle.gov.uk/trees or email: [email protected]

The first tree planting events this month are:

Monday January 17th 10am to 12-30pm and Wednesday January 19th 1pm to 3pm, Prairie Sports Village bordering Pendle, on Windermere Avenue, BB10 2FU meeting at the end of the car park near the football pitches.

Thursday January 27th 10am to noon , Churchill Way, Lomeshaye Industrial Estate meeting at the bridge over Pendle Water.

PLanT – which stands for Pennine Lancashire Treescapes Project - is a partnership between Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale Councils, the Ribble Rivers Trust and Prospects Foundation.