Britain's tallest man and former Harlem Globetrotter inspires pupils at Burnley school to reach for the stars

Pupils at Cherryfold Community Primary were in awe of Paul 'Tiny' Sturgess, who, at 7ft 7, is Britain' s tallest man.

A British former professional basketball player, Paul was the tallest college basketball player in the United States who played for the Harlem Globetrotters in 2011. And he made a record there also as he was the team's tallest ever player.

Paul spent the day teaching the students basketball fun, skills and tricks and he told them how he discovered his passion for the sport while still at school and despite many challenges along the way.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain's tallest man, Paul 'Tiny' Sturgess spent the day with students at Burnley's Cherryfold Community Primary School

Headteacher Esther Selway said: "Paul's message to all of us was to ‘celebrate your differences.’

"He told us how had learned to embrace his phenomenal height and never let negative comments stop him from being the best he could be.

"It was an amazing day and his inspiration and motivation will remain on our playgrounds for much longer.

"Plans are currently being put in place by our school council to raise funds for some basketball nets.