Brierfield will light up for Christmas this Friday

Residents of Burnley and Pendle are invited to come along and see the Christmas lights being switched on outside Brierfield Town Hall on Friday.

From 6-30pm Christmas carols will be played by a brass band to get everyone in the mood for the festive season.

The lights will be switched on at 7pm by the Mayor of Brierfield, Coun. Iram Ghous, who said: “Our Christmas lights switch on event is always a popular occasion and brings all the community together. I’m very much looking forward to having the honour of switching on the Brierfield Christmas lights.

Coun. Mohammad Hanif said: “There will be entertainment for all the family. After the switch on, activities will be held in Brierfield Community Centre, including a bouncy castle, magic show, balloon sculpting, face painting, and Father Christmas grotto. Please join us to make this a wonderful event and a great start to the festive season.”

Light refreshments will be served in Brierfield Community Centre from 7pm.