Brierfield Methodist Church launches free cafe to help struggling people.

The Brierfield Methodist Church (Free Cafe) opened its doors last week, serving up food like soup, bread roll, cake and biscuits, as well as coffee or tea.

It will run every Thursday from 11-30am to 1-30pm for people attending the foodbank or anyone else in need.

There are magazines to read and friendly people to chat to.

The church is appealing for donate to the foodbank due to low supplies or to the cost of electricity to help warm the room.