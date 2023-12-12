More than 1,000 selection boxes were handed out to children during Briercliffe’s fourth annual Santa Trail.

Father Christmas, and his ‘Coca Cola’ truck, was joined by Mrs Claus, the Grinch, Olaf, Ana and Elsa for an afternoon of festive fun that started at the Craven Heifer and took in a number of stops around Harle Syke.

Craven Heifer landlady Michelle Naylor came up with the idea three years ago after she had to cancel a children's Christmas party during the pandemic.

The trail, along with the number of selection boxes donated has grown each year, with money collected on the day given to Pendleside Hospice.

Michelle said: “Firstly, a massive thanks to Wayne Catt at Lancashire Reefers for lending us the fabulous T-cab, Graham Harris at Pro Print Solutions for the banners, and Holly Murray for the Grinch’s make-up.

“We ended up with 1,700 selection boxes to hand out; Burnley Football Club donated 500, and Spencer Hays donated 200.

“The community was amazing, coming out to support the event. We are still waiting on the amount that was collected, but I would just like to say a big ‘thank you’ to all the collectors and all the people who donated.

“It just gets bigger and better every year. And it really does bring a little bit of magic into the children’s, and adults’, lives.”