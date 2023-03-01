News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bridegroom arrives in 1989 Batmobile for his wedding day at Eaves Hall in Clitheroe

Burnley bride Nicola Lincoln has married her very own Batman!

By Sue Plunkett
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 3:57pm

For her groom, Graeme Sneddon, arrived in the 1989 Batmobile for their big day at Eaves Hall in West Bradford, Clitheroe.

The £1M car was provided for the couple by a firm called Character Cars, much to the delight of the groom, who is the captain at Accrington Cricket Club, and of course, a huge Batman fan.

1. Burnley bride Nicola Lincoln has married her very own 'Batman' groom Graeme Sneddon

.

Photo: Paul Swift Photography

Photo Sales

2. Burnley bride Nicola Lincoln has married her very own 'Batman' groom Graeme Sneddon

.

Photo: Paul Swift Photography

Photo Sales

3. Burnley bride Nicola Lincoln has married her very own 'Batman' groom Graeme Sneddon

.

Photo: Paul Swift Photography

Photo Sales

4. Burnley bride Nicola Lincoln has married her very own 'Batman' groom Graeme Sneddon

.

Photo: Paul Swift Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ClitheroeBurnleyWest Bradford