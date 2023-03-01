Bridegroom arrives in 1989 Batmobile for his wedding day at Eaves Hall in Clitheroe
Burnley bride Nicola Lincoln has married her very own Batman!
By Sue Plunkett
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 3:57pm
For her groom, Graeme Sneddon, arrived in the 1989 Batmobile for their big day at Eaves Hall in West Bradford, Clitheroe.
The £1M car was provided for the couple by a firm called Character Cars, much to the delight of the groom, who is the captain at Accrington Cricket Club, and of course, a huge Batman fan.
