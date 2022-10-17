Bradley Primary School pupils in Nelson raise money for Pakistan Floods Appeal
Generous pupils and their families at Bradley Primary School in Nelson have raised £549 towards the Pakistan flood appeal.
The money was raised when the children made donations for coming to school in non-uniform
Headteacher Mrs Sharon Taylor said: “We are grateful to our parents and children for showing their support in raising money to help all of the people affected by the floods. We were presented with a cheque showing the total raised in our school assembly. It is so important to Bradley School to support the wider community.”
Since June 14th, floods in Pakistan have killed 1,717 people. The floods were caused by heavier than usual monsoon rains and melting glaciers that followed a severe heat wave, all of which are linked to climate change.
Huge areas of agricultural land have been affected, with crops swept away and one million livestock killed, which will mean many people going hungry in the longer term. There is also a high risk from water-borne diseases spreading.