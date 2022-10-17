The money was raised when the children made donations for coming to school in non-uniform

Headteacher Mrs Sharon Taylor said: “We are grateful to our parents and children for showing their support in raising money to help all of the people affected by the floods. We were presented with a cheque showing the total raised in our school assembly. It is so important to Bradley School to support the wider community.”

Bradley Primary School in Nelson has raised funds for the Pakistan Flood Appeal

Since June 14th, floods in Pakistan have killed 1,717 people. The floods were caused by heavier than usual monsoon rains and melting glaciers that followed a severe heat wave, all of which are linked to climate change.