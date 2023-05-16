Conscious that prom day is such a special event, but often a challenge for many parents due to financial constraints, the engagement team at Boohoo Group plc Burnley warehouse joined forces with Calico to host a prom dress ‘pop up shop’ to offer families some vital support.

Held at Boohoo’s ‘Boohootique’ staff shop at Burnley site the setting was cleared out for this one-off event and transformed into a prom dress shop of dreams, filled with nearly 100 gowns in different sizes and styles for the girls to choose from.

Sophie Clark (centre) who is the communications and engagement advisor at Boohoo Group with some of the students who went along to the 'pop up' prom dress shop

Out of 40 students who attended, from Sir John Thursby Community College, Blessed Trinity RC College, Burnley High and Unity College, 35 found their perfect dress and the teams are still working to find the final five outfits. The girls were also gifted goody bags packed with makeup, perfumes and accessories.