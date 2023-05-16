Boohoo Group plc teams with Calico to make prom dress dreams come true for students from four Burnley schools
Students from four Burnley schools said ‘yes to the prom dress’ thanks to two organisations that partnered up to make their dreams come true.
Conscious that prom day is such a special event, but often a challenge for many parents due to financial constraints, the engagement team at Boohoo Group plc Burnley warehouse joined forces with Calico to host a prom dress ‘pop up shop’ to offer families some vital support.
Held at Boohoo’s ‘Boohootique’ staff shop at Burnley site the setting was cleared out for this one-off event and transformed into a prom dress shop of dreams, filled with nearly 100 gowns in different sizes and styles for the girls to choose from.
Out of 40 students who attended, from Sir John Thursby Community College, Blessed Trinity RC College, Burnley High and Unity College, 35 found their perfect dress and the teams are still working to find the final five outfits. The girls were also gifted goody bags packed with makeup, perfumes and accessories.