Boohoo Group plc teams with Calico to make prom dress dreams come true for students from four Burnley schools

Students from four Burnley schools said ‘yes to the prom dress’ thanks to two organisations that partnered up to make their dreams come true.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th May 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:01 BST

Conscious that prom day is such a special event, but often a challenge for many parents due to financial constraints, the engagement team at Boohoo Group plc Burnley warehouse joined forces with Calico to host a prom dress ‘pop up shop’ to offer families some vital support.

Burnley Nightlife: 26 scenes from the weekend's fun and games in the town's bars...
Held at Boohoo’s ‘Boohootique’ staff shop at Burnley site the setting was cleared out for this one-off event and transformed into a prom dress shop of dreams, filled with nearly 100 gowns in different sizes and styles for the girls to choose from.

Sophie Clark (centre) who is the communications and engagement advisor at Boohoo Group with some of the students who went along to the 'pop up' prom dress shopSophie Clark (centre) who is the communications and engagement advisor at Boohoo Group with some of the students who went along to the 'pop up' prom dress shop
Sophie Clark (centre) who is the communications and engagement advisor at Boohoo Group with some of the students who went along to the 'pop up' prom dress shop
Out of 40 students who attended, from Sir John Thursby Community College, Blessed Trinity RC College, Burnley High and Unity College, 35 found their perfect dress and the teams are still working to find the final five outfits. The girls were also gifted goody bags packed with makeup, perfumes and accessories.

Some of the year 11 students who got the chance to choose a prom dress at the 'pop up shop' hosted by Boohoo Group and CalicoSome of the year 11 students who got the chance to choose a prom dress at the 'pop up shop' hosted by Boohoo Group and Calico
Some of the year 11 students who got the chance to choose a prom dress at the 'pop up shop' hosted by Boohoo Group and Calico
