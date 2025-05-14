Baby Luna Rose Grimshaw has yet to make her first visit to Turf Moor.

But her doting parents, Liam and Courtney, believe this gorgeous bundle of joy, who is almost six months old, is already a ‘good luck’ charm for the Clarets.

For the team did not lose a match, and were then promoted back to the Premier League, after Luna came into the world at Burnley General Hospital on Monday, November 25th. Courtney, who runs her own company, Ginger Red Social Marketing Agency, said: “The day before Luna was born Burnley lost 1-0 to Millwall but then the day after she arrived in the world they beat Coventry 2-0 and remained unbeaten for the rest of the season.”

A footballer himself who played for Dundee United until last year, Liam is a huge Burnley fan and went on his first game at the Turf when he was two weeks old.