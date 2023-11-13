Bomb scare update: Police operation stood down after suspected explosive device spotted in community garden in Stoneyholme Burnley
Police and emergency services, including officers from the Explosives Ordnance Department (EOD) raced to the scene of an outdoor community hub area off Burleigh Street in response to reports of the suspicious item.
A police spokesman said: “ The item has since been assessed and we now do not believe it is a viable explosive device.”
As a precaution children at two nearby schools were sent home early and a nearby nursery and several houses were evacuated. Residents affected are now being allowed to return to their homes. Emergency back up vehicles and paramedics were parked outside the Heights school and also on the nearby Asda store car park.
The spokesman added: “Many thanks to all of those people affected, and the wider community, for their patience while we worked hard to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”