A police operation in Burnley, launched this morning when a potential explosive device was found in the Stoneyholme area, has been stood down.

Police and emergency services, including officers from the Explosives Ordnance Department (EOD) raced to the scene of an outdoor community hub area off Burleigh Street in response to reports of the suspicious item.

A police spokesman said: “ The item has since been assessed and we now do not believe it is a viable explosive device.”

These were the scenes in Burnley's Stoneyholme earlier today after a suspected explosive device was discovered in an outdoor community hub area

As a precaution children at two nearby schools were sent home early and a nearby nursery and several houses were evacuated. Residents affected are now being allowed to return to their homes. Emergency back up vehicles and paramedics were parked outside the Heights school and also on the nearby Asda store car park.